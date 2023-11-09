DAV school organises Vigyan Mela

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 8

DAV Public School organised Vigyan Mela on the school campus here today. Budding scientists from 31 different schools displayed various models and experiments. As many as 330 students from 31 schools presented their exhibits under various themes. Anu Tiwari was the guest of honour at the event.

The judges at the event were: Dr Anupama Parmar (assistant professor at Punjabi University), Dr Ranjita (assistant professor at Punjabi University), Dr Poonam Patiyar (assistant professor at Punjabi University), Dr Gagandeep Kaur (assistant professor at Thapar University), Dr Meenu Sachan (Asian Group of Colleges) and Dr Neha Singh (from Thapar University).

In his address to the participating students, principal Vivek Tiwari, while lauding their efforts, said that young minds needed to study science beyond the curriculum to make strides in this field.