Day after arresting two Bishnoi gang members, Patiala police hunt for their aides

A day after arresting two members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, the district police are now conducting raids to identify their sleeper cells in the region that were in constant touch with them.

A local court sent the two accused, Tejinder Singh Fauji, a resident of Daun Kalan village and a dismissed Army sepoy, and Rahul, alias Dana, from Nabha, to two-day police remand.

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SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans said police teams were on the prowl to “identify and make arrests” of all those who were providing help to the two accused. “As part of the ongoing ‘War against gangsters’ campaign, we are not only making arrests but also probing the links of weapon suppliers and others who are helping such gangsters,” Hans told The Tribune.

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Simarjeet Singh Shergill, in-charge, Crime Investigating Agency, Patiala, said they had received a tip-off about the two accused roaming in the Urban Estate area following which they were nabbed. “As we have recovered six .32-bore pistols and a .30-bore pistol along with 19 live rounds from their possession, we have started probing their links with illegal arms suppliers. We are trying to identify those who provided them with weapons as their arrest is crucial in this case,” he said.

Hans revealed that Tejinder Singh was already booked in over 10 criminal cases. “His interrogation is crucial to identify other gang members,” he said.

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Police investigation revealed that in April 2022, Tejinder Singh, along with his accomplices, had allegedly shot and killed kabaddi player Dharmendra Bhinda outside Punjabi University. He was released on bail in the case in May this year.