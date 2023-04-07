Day after attack on students, security tightened at TIET

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 6

A day after an outsider attacked and left two students injured, the atmosphere at the Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology (TIET) remained tensed today. The security on the campus was strengthened and the vehicles entering institute were thoroughly checked.

The two second year engineering students who were injured in the incident are said to be out of danger. “One of them has been discharged from the hospital,” a student said.

The police have not initiated action against anyone so far. Civil Lines SHO Jaspreet Singh Kahlon said, “We have not received any complaint regarding the matter.”