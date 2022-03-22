Days after SMO found 'drunk', Patiala Civil Surgeon inspects health centres

Patiala, March 21
Days after Patran Senior Medical Officer was allegedly found in inebriated condition by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Shutrana MLA Kulwant Singh, Patiala Civil Surgeon Dr Prince Sodhi, today inspected various health centres.
The Civil Surgeon was accompanied by Krishan Kumar, mass media officer, Health Department.
Dr Prince Sodhi visited the health centres in Passiana, Kakrala, Mavi Kallan, Dhaintal, Patran, Badshapur and Shutrana. The Civil Surgeon said he met patients and asked about healthcare facilities being provided to them.
He said he has directed the medical staff deputed at health centres to create awareness about different health programmes run by the department and ensure that patients get all the benefits announced by the state government.
No action against Patran SMO so far
No action has been taken so far in the incident related to the Patran SMO. Sources in the Health Department informed that attempts were being made to desist any action against the SMO.
It has been learned that the medical officer who had conducted clinical examination of the SMO was working under the SMO. The medical examination of the doctor was conducted after the allegations of the Shutrana AAP MLA Kulwant Singh.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Petrol, diesel price up 80 paise a litre; Rs 50 hike in LPG rates
A 5-kg LPG cylinder will cost Rs 349 while 10-kg composite b...
No news of survivors in China's plane crash yet; rescue efforts continue
The plane carried 123 passengers and 9 crew members
Fitch slashes FY23 India growth forecast to 8.5 per cent on high energy prices
With the Omicron wave subsiding quickly, containment measure...
Navjot Sidhu takes potshots at Kejriwal on AAP’s Punjab Rajya Sabha picks
Says that barring cricketer Harbhajan Singh the rest are bet...
Hindu girl shot dead during abduction attempt in Pakistan
Several women belonging to Hindu community in Sindh are abdu...