Days after SMO found 'drunk', Patiala Civil Surgeon inspects health centres

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 21

Days after Patran Senior Medical Officer was allegedly found in inebriated condition by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Shutrana MLA Kulwant Singh, Patiala Civil Surgeon Dr Prince Sodhi, today inspected various health centres.

The Civil Surgeon was accompanied by Krishan Kumar, mass media officer, Health Department.

Dr Prince Sodhi visited the health centres in Passiana, Kakrala, Mavi Kallan, Dhaintal, Patran, Badshapur and Shutrana. The Civil Surgeon said he met patients and asked about healthcare facilities being provided to them.

He said he has directed the medical staff deputed at health centres to create awareness about different health programmes run by the department and ensure that patients get all the benefits announced by the state government.

No action against Patran SMO so far

No action has been taken so far in the incident related to the Patran SMO. Sources in the Health Department informed that attempts were being made to desist any action against the SMO.

It has been learned that the medical officer who had conducted clinical examination of the SMO was working under the SMO. The medical examination of the doctor was conducted after the allegations of the Shutrana AAP MLA Kulwant Singh.