DBA backs aspirants over extension of date

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, November 2

The District Bar Association (DBA) has come out in support of aspirants demanding an extension in the date for submission of applications for the posts of civil judge. The association has written to the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC), requesting extension.

The applicants had cited glitches in the PPSC website on the application deadline date.

Coming out in their support, the DBA secretary has sent a request to the PPSC.

Avneet Singh Billing, secretary of the DBA, said the vacancies for the posts of civil judge have been notified after a gap of over three years and the website was not functioning on the last day. He said, “Many aspirants who are also members of the Patiala DBA could not complete their application forms…The Patiala DBA requests the PPSC to take a sympathetic view of the problem faced by the members of the Bar.” The DBA has sought a day’s extension from the commission.

