DBU lad wins karate meet gold

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 1

Tarun Sharma, a second-semester B-Lib student at Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh, has won gold at the North America Karate Championship held in Las Vegas (USA) from March 29 to March 31. Earlier this year, he won gold at the All India Para Karate Championship in New Delhi. Besides this, he showcased his prowess by clinching bronze at the Asian Para Karate Championship in Melaka, Malaysia, in 2023.

