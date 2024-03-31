DBU launches campaign on crop residue management

Fatehgarh Sahib, March 30
To educate and promote sustainable agricultural practices among farmers and students, the Agrim Club of Agriculture and Life Sciences at Desh Bhagat University, Mandi Gobindgarh, collaborated with PAU Krishi Vigyan Kendra to launch an awareness campaign on crop residue management. Teams of students and experts led by the Dean of Agriculture and Life Sciences, Dr HK Sidhu, visited various villages and interacted with the farmers.
Associate Director Training at PAU Dr Vipan Kumar briefed the farmers about machinery for in-situ crop residue management. Assistant Professor of Horticulture, Dr Arvind Preet Kaur, emphasised the use of paddy straw in vegetable production. Assistant Professor of Soil Science, Dr Ajay Kumar, highlighted the significance of soil and soil testing.
