DC: Ensure DAP supply to farmers

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 20

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney held a meeting with the district officials and grain dealers today to assess the availability of diammonium phosphate (DAP) fertilisers for the upcoming wheat sowing season. The meeting was conducted after complaints of a paucity of fertilisers and chemical agents.

The DC instructed officials of fertiliser agencies to not force the farmers to buy any other adulterated or spurious fertilisers and chemicals along with DAP. It was mentioned that the district’s demand for DAP is 45,000 metric tonnes, and so far, only 23,500 have been received. With 80% allocated to cooperative societies and 20% to private dealers, the supply remains pending.