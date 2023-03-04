DC inaugurates solar power plant

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 3

Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney inaugurated the newly-installed solar plant at Vani School at Urban Estate, Patiala, for children with special needs. The work for the construction of four new bathrooms on the school’s premises was also kicked off.

Representatives from Ultratech Cement and school principal Sukhchain Kaur were also present on the occasion.

The DC inaugurated the 5-kilowatt solar plant and said such supports of this kind from big business establishments were a commendable step.