DC inspects girdawari work

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 7
Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill, Fatehgarh Sahib SDM Harpreet Singh Atwal, Tehsildar Mandeep Singh and some officials of the Revenue Department today visited various flood-affected villages and inspected progress in the ongoing special girdawari under way in the area. The DC also interacted with some village residents. She assured them that the government is fully committed to compensating those who have suffered losses due to the recent deluge. She has directed the field staff to complete the girdawari work before August 15.
The DC said that the girdawari work was in full swing, and expressed confidence that the field staff would meet the deadline.
