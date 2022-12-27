DC orders digitisation of old revenue records

Patiala, December 26
The district administration will soon digitise old revenue records. Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney today paid a visit to the records room and directed officials to prepare a plan for digitisation of old revenue records to ensure that they are fully protected.
The DC said the administration could soon make a museum of the records to show them to people. “People will be able to see the old records and know how they were maintained before computerisation,” she said. She also directed officials to preserve old records written in Urdu language.
The DC said the department should carry out binding of the old records.
