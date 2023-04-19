DC reviews development projects

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, April 18

Deputy Commissioner Parneet Shergill held a monthly review meeting with district officials here today. During the meeting, she reviewed the progress of various development projects. She laid emphasis on the work on the five roads announced by the Chief Minister that are being constructed at a cost of Rs 8.18 crore.

The DC directed the officials concerned to complete the ongoing development projects within the stipulated time.

SSP Dr Ravjot Grewal and other police officials also attended the meeting.

Addressing the officials, the DC urged them to be punctual and to redress the grievances of the people on priority and to ensure that the people do not have to make rounds of the offices.

She directed the Tehsildar (Election) to link people’s voter cards with their Aadhaar cards at the earliest. She also ordered the officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department to complete the verification of ration cards in a timely and orderly manner so that the beneficiaries do not face any kind of difficulty.

The DC said a railway over-bridge was also being constructed at Mandi Gobindgarh at a cost of Rs 20 crore. She said the construction work would be completed by December. She added that a sum of Rs 1.5 crore had been released for the construction of roads dug up for the laying of sewage pipes at Sirhind. The work will be initiated soon.

She said tehsil complexes were being constructed at a cost of Rs 10.50 crore with the aim of providing services of various government departments under one roof.

Addressing the officials, the SSP urged them to cooperate with the police to control the drug menace. She said the officials should inform the police if any case of drug abuse comes to their notice so that the addict can be taken to a de-addiction centre.

Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Anuprita Johal, SP (Investigation) Digvijay Kapil, Amloh SDM Gurvinder Singh Johal, Bassi Pathana SDM Ashok Kumar, Khamano SDM Parleen Kaleka and heads of various other departments were present at the meeting.