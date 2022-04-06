Decision to shift Patiala civic body wards to Improvement Trust revoked

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 5

The General House of the Municipal Corporation (MC), Patiala, on Tuesday overturned the two-year-old decision of shifting various wards of the MC to Improvement Trust (IT). The decision has come after Local Government Minister and Congress leader Brahm Mohindra is no longer in power while the state has also seen a change of government. The majority of councillors who were present in the MC House are backed by Punjab Lok Congress.

Mayor Sanjeev Sharma said, “The then decision of the Director, Local Government, of dividing the wards of MC and IT was wrong as it was not passed in the house. Therefore, the house has undone it today. Now, all new works of development in all wards of MC, Patiala, will be carried out by the MC itself.”

CCTV cameras to be installed across city

The MC also decided to start a project of installation of 200 CCTV cameras across the city. Officials said a total of Rs 7.76 crore will be spent on the project in 60:40 ratio, with 60 per cent to be paid by the Union Government and the rest by the state government. —