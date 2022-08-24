Delayed salary: PRTC employees threaten to lock bus stand gates

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 23

Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) employees and pensioners have announced to hold a protest against the state government over a delay in disbursal of salary and pension for the month of July.

The employees said they would hold protest rallies on Wednesday outside the PRTC bus stands. They said they would lock the gates of the bus stands for four hours and stage a sit-in.

Officials in the PRTC administration said they had not received reimbursement to the tune of Rs 200 crore of various welfare schemes, including free travel facility to women. Consequent upon the delay in reimbursement from the government, they could not pay the staff, they added. The officials said they had already requested the government to release the dues.

Nirmal Singh Dhaliwal, convener, PRTC Workers’ Union, said, “We are seeing a delay in the disbursement of salary for the past many months. It is unfortunate that we have not received salary even after a delay of 23 days.”