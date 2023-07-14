‘Delayed’ sewer cleaning behind flooding

Patiala, July 13
Despite nearly 200 sewer workers, the area under the Municipal Corporation regularly faces problems such as waterlogging, clogging of sewers and flooding of internal roads during the rainy season. A number of factors contribute to residents’ difficulties, including inappropriate laying of sewers, delayed cleaning of sewerage, tardy shifting of dairies and absence of storm water drainage.
Heavy rain often results in severe waterlogging in various pockets of the city that take a heavy toll on public infrastructure and private properties. Of the 200 sewer workers, 150 are outsourced and contract employees.
The sewer lines are not wide enough to handle a heavy flow of water. “Two years ago, MC officials removed wide sewer lines from our area near the Level Crossing 22 and 23 and installed small ones made of plastic. These small sewers can’t take the heavy flow of rainwater and sewage. The area gets severely waterlogged during rain,” said Pratap, a local resident.
Another resident blamed the delayed cleaning of sewer lines for waterlogging. “The MC fails to ensure timely cleanling of the sewer lines, which get clogged during the rainy season. A super-suction machine has been lying in disuse due to non-allocation of tender. As claimed by the MC, the sewer lines get clogged due to the discharge of dairy waste into these. However, the MC has failed to shift the dairy owners to the new site set up outside the city for years,” he said.
There is no proper drainage in the city. Rainwater gets drained through sewer lines, which are cleaned just before the rainy season.
Amarjit Singh Cheema, who lives in area near the Patiala Central Jail, said, “The residents of areas, including Model Town, those near Anardana Chowk and others, suffer losses due to damage caused to their properties and vehicles during flooding.”
Corporation Commissioner Aaditya Uppal said, “This time, the problem in various parts of Patiala was caused by the swollen Badi Nadi. Also, the city’s sewerage system is very old. However, we try to ensure that rainwater is cleared within an hour or two after showers. We have been carrying out proper cleaning of the sewer lines with jetter-machines.”
Uppal said the MC had floated a tender to run the super-suction machine. “It will be done at the earliest. Also, the shifting of dairy owners to the new site outside the city is in the pipeline,” he said.
Misuse of staff alleged
At times, sewer workers are also deputed on other jobs, including carrying out works at private premises of officials. As a result, residents’ concerns related to sewer lines and clogging are left unattended for a long time. — A source in the MC
MC cites swollen Badi Nadi
