Delhi high command, Punjab leaders pull out all stops for Rahul Gandhi’s Nov 4 rally in Sangrur

The Congress high command is leaving no stone unturned to ensure a successful show at the ‘Insaaf Rally’ on Wednesday, which will be addressed by Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi. In addition to Punjab leaders mobilising workers for the rally, senior leaders, including members of the party’s Delhi high command, are directly overseeing the arrangements to ensure a strong turnout.

AICC general secretary Sachin Pilot has been regularly visiting the rally venue at Phaguwala village in Sangrur, accompanied by senior leader Vijay Inder Singla and other local politicians. Gandhi is likely to target the failures of the AAP-led state government in his speech on Wednesday, while also cautioning Punjabis against voting for the BJP and the SAD.

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For the Congress, the rally holds great significance as Gandhi is one of the party’s star campaigners. His presence, along with the state leadership, is expected to give a boost to the party’s efforts to regain power in Punjab. For newly appointed state Congress president Pargat Singh, too, the rally will be a litmus test, given the recent fissures within the state’s senior leadership that led to the replacement of former PPCC chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring.

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The Congress has previously governed Punjab during the 2002-07 and 2017-22 periods. However, in 2022, the party lost its grip on the state following the exit of Capt Amarinder Singh, who was serving his second term as Chief Minister but was unceremoniously removed just months before the Assembly elections.

For the Congress, Punjab remains one of its important states, given the presence of established leaders and a strong grassroots-level cadre. At this juncture, the Congress and its INDIA bloc allies are in power in a select number of states and Union Territories, including key states such as Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, while also sharing power or extending support to alliance governments in states such as Jharkhand and Tamil Nadu.

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Punjab, therefore, remains a key state for the Congress to strengthen its presence in North India, particularly after the party lost a crucial election in Haryana despite securing a victory in the hill state of Himachal Pradesh.

Pilot inspected the arrangements ahead of Rahul Gandhi’s scheduled visit to the village on November 4 to address the gathering. State Congress president Pargat Singh had also visited the venue to assess the preparations for the rally.

Sangrur holds immense political significance as it is the home turf of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. It is also the home district of three key Cabinet ministers from the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), who hold important portfolios. Moreover, state AAP chief Aman Arora also hails from the district, making it a major centre of political power in Punjab.

Referring to the November 4 Insaaf Rally, Singla said Rahul Gandhi would address the gathering at 10 am and raise Punjab’s concerns over drugs, law and order, unemployment and governance. He added that the rally would mark the beginning of the Congress’s campaign for the 2027 Assembly elections.

Singla said people from across Punjab would participate in the rally. He stressed that restoring public confidence, protecting citizens and addressing their concerns must remain central to the state’s political agenda.