Demand for civic amenity at holy place in F’garh Sahib

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 31

A delegation of Muslim community today submitted a memorandum to the Executive Officer, councillors and the president of the Municipal Council Sirhind-Fatehgarh Sahib demanding laying of sewer on the premises of historical Roza Sharif.

While talking to mediapersons, Saif Ahmed, who led the delegation, said a proposal to lay sewer lines on the Roza Sharif premises was presented during a meeting of the councillors recently, but the agenda was rejected as certain councillors opposed it for the reason best known to them.

He said Roza Sharif was the second largest holy place of the Muslim community after Mecca and hundreds of pilgrims from across the country and abroad visited the shrine daily to pay obeisance. He said due to the lack of sewerage, the underground water had been contaminated and not fit for human consumption. Due to this, people residing there and pilgrims had to face difficulties, Ahmed said.

#Fatehgarh Sahib