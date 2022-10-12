Dengue: BDPOs told to buy fogging machines

Tribune News Service

Karam Prakash

Patiala, October 11

Amid the rising dengue cases, the district administration today directed block development and panchayat officers (BDPOs) to purchase fogging machines.

Each BDPO has been directed to purchase two fogging machines for their respective areas. Orders to purchase the machines, said the experts, were too little and too late because the deadly dengue had already done the damage in the district.

Though the administration has all along been making the claims of being proactive, only four of the total nine blocks had fogging machines.

So far, the district has reported 125 dengue cases this season and 47 of these surfaced in rural blocks.

Chairing a meeting, Additional Deputy Commissioner Isha Singhal directed the BDPOs to carry out fogging for the next 20 days in their respective blocks. She had told them submit their daily fogging schedule.

When asked about the delay in purchasing machines, she said, “Many blocks, including Patran, Rajpura, Samana and Patiala (Urban), already have fogging machines. The remaining blocks will purchase these machines at the earliest.”

Health officials said the administration appeared to have woken up late from their deep slumber. A health official said fogging was recommended from the month of August.

The ADC also directed the BDPOs to create the much-needed awareness on dengue in villages using the public announcements system at gurdwaras.

‘Admn woke up late from slumber’