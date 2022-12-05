Dengue cases cross 1k mark in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, December 4

The number of dengue cases in the district crossed the 1,000 mark with nine fresh ones reported on Saturday, taking the tally to 1,014 this season.

District Epidemiologist Sumit Singh said, “We are witnessing a gradual decrease in the number of daily cases due to a drop in the average daily temperature.”

He said, “The temperature in the region during the afternoon hours is around 25°C, which is ideal for mosquito breeding. But, as temperature goes below 14°C, the eggs will stop turning into mosquitoes.”