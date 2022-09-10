Dengue cases mount to 40 in district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, September 9

The deadly dengue continues to spread its tentacles in the district as the number of cases of the vector-borne disease has risen to 40 this season.

The Health Department today stated that urban areas were reporting more cases of dengue. Of 40, 28 cases were reported from urban areas and the remaining 12 surfaced in villages.

District epidemiologist Sumeet Singh said during ‘Friday Dry Day’, an anti-dengue drive, they found dengue larvae at 503 sites in the district. The larvae were immediately destroyed, said the epidemiologist.

During the driver, 34,162 households were checked in a single day by health teams.

The district epidemiologist said directions had already been issued to the municipal corporation (MC) to intensify fogging in dengue hotspots.

“The Bishan Nagar and Guru Nanak Nagar areas in the city have reported a high number of dengue cases. Consequently, the MC has been asked to increase the number of fogging exercises in these areas,” he said, adding that despite the rising cases, the situation was under control, as no intensive clustering was being witnessed.