Dengue: Civic body targets hotspots in Patiala to spread awareness

Tribune News Service

Patiala, October 11

A day after Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney directed various municipal corporations and councils to step up prevention measures against dengue, the local civic body has prepared a detailed plan to hold awareness camps at hotspot areas.

Area from where even one case has been reported will be considered a hotspot. This year, the city area has reported 58 cases of the vector-borne disease. Four of these surfaced in Tazafalpura and three each in Guru Nanak Nagar and Baba Deep Singh Nagar.

The MC has prepared a detailed action plan to contain spread of dengue.

Officials said all municipal inspectors had been directed to hold special awareness camps in hotspot areas apart from the regular drive to check and destroy larvae and challan violators.

MC health officer Jasveer Kaur said the office had identified all dengue-affected areas.

“We carried out a door-to-door awareness campaign and fogging in Phulkian Enclave, Aman Nagar and Mathura Colony here. Larvicide was sprayed in Dashmesh Nagar, Anand Nagar, Adarsh Nagar and Tripuri today. Similar activities will be carried out throughout the week.”

The MC carries out fogging with the help of 25 hand-held and three vehicle-mounted machines.