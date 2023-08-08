Dengue count rises to 43 in dist

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 7

The district has reported eight fresh cases of dengue in the past three days. The number of cases reported in the district has increased to 43.

Health officials said the district was witnessing an upsurge in dengue cases. The number has increased from 35 cases to 43 in a mere three days. The officials said, “The teams of the district Health Department are covering a population of 6,000 (around 250 houses) while checking for dengue larvae every day. We have already destroyed dengue larvae at 4,258 places during the ongoing season, which includes 800 places covered last week.”

They said the dengue larvae breed in clean stagnant water where utensils and other household items are discarded in the open. “We have found the larvae in discarded and broken carts, water coolers and other household items. The residents should get these cleaned on a regular basis,” said Dr Sumeet Singh, epidemiologist.

