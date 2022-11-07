Dengue: Patiala district sees highest single-day spike with 54 new cases

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 6

In the highest single-day spike this year, the district today recorded 54 cases of dengue. The district also recorded its first suspected death due to dengue.

A 27-year-old man from the city reportedly died due to dengue at a private hospital late on Friday night. Health officials said the patient, who had dengue-related symptoms, died within a few hours of admission. It has been learnt that dengue antigen test had found the patient positive. The result of confirmatory dengue test, ELISA, was awaited.

The count of the vector-borne disease has risen to 508. Among the fresh cases, 39 were reported from the urban areas while 14 were reported from the rural belt. Of the 14, four fresh cases were reported from the dengue-hit Dhingi village in Nabha block. Health officials said 17 cases had already been reported from Dhingi over the past few days.

Among the urban areas, the officials said, Patiala city was the worst hit. The city alone has reported 209 cases this season. In Patiala city, the areas badly stung by dengue include the Urban Estate, Model Town, Bajwa Colony, New Officers’ Colony, DMW Colony, Partap Nagar, Shanti Nagar and Virk Colony. Health officials said that dengue spread was at its peak.

Sumeet Singh, district epidemiologist, said they had shared the details of hotspot areas and positive patients with the Municipal Corporation to intensify fogging activities there. “Due to drop in temperature, breeding of dengue larvae has declined. Therefore, the focus now is only on adult mosquitoes for which intensive fogging is required,” he said.

#dengue