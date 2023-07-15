Dengue: Health teams spray larvicide in stagnant waters

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 14

The district administration is carrying out spray of larvicide in stagnant water and providing medicines to people at flood-affected areas. The district has already reported five cases of dengue this season.

Civil Surgeon Raminder Kaur said the Health Department checked spots with accumulated water for presence of dengue larvae in the areas of Urban Estate Phase 2, Friends Colony, Tej Bagh Colony, LIG flats and Gopal Colony. Larvicide was sprayed in the water to prevent breeding of mosquitoes.

She said recent rains and collection of rainwater in puddles increased the possibilities of spreading of dengue.

Health teams also distributed mosquito repellent creams and medicines to the residents of Tej Bagh Colony and Gopal Colony.

Meanwhile, five challans were issued to residents on whose premises dengue larvae was found.

