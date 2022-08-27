Dengue larvae detected at 589 sites in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 26

The Health Department, on Friday, detected dengue larvae at 589 sites in the district. The larvae were detected during the “Friday Dry Day” — an anti-dengue drive.

The dengue larvae, however, were immediately destroyed by officials. Around 34, 256 households were checked for larvae by health officials during the drive.

The Health Department informed that district had already reported 22 cases of dengue in the current season.

Of 22 cases, both urban and rural areas have reported 11 dengue cases each.

Health officials informed that it was unusual that as many cases were reported from the rural areas. Usually, more dengue cases are found it the urban area. Officials informed that the urban areas had been reporting more cases over the past few years.

Dr Sumeet Singh, district epidemiologist, said dengue larvae were found in households. He added that health workers had already checked over four lakh households in the district and destroyed larvae at around 5,000 sites.

He, said “We have been creating awareness among residents to check dengue larvae in their houses once a week. We need community participation to curb the spread of the disease.”