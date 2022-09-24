Dengue larvae found at 333 sites in Patiala district

Patiala, September 23
The Health Department today detected dengue larvae at 333 sites in the district during the “Friday Dry Day”, a drive against the vector-borne disease. The larvae were immediately destroyed by the officials.
Around 26,335 households were checked by health officials during the drive.
Health officials said incessant rains over the past 48 hours had increased the risk of dengue breeding.
Residents were appealed to check their surroundings and drain out stagnant water.
Civil Surgeon Raju Dhir said the district had already reported 65 cases this season. As many as 41 of these cases were reported from urban areas. He said, “People should be more vigilant and careful as the risk of dengue breeding has increased due to showers.”
District epidemiologist Sumeet Singh said they had already inspected over 5.67 lakh households this season and found dengue larvae at 7,100 households.
