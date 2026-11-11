Dengue larvae found at 9,289 spots during Patiala drive

Health Department teams conducted anti-dengue activities in hotspot and slum areas of Patialaon Tuesday, detecting and destroying mosquito larvae at several locations.

The teams inspected houses in Guru Nanak Nagar, Rajpura Colony, Khalsa Mohalla and Bharat Nagar. Larvae found during inspections were destroyed on the spot, while larvicide was sprayed in stagnant water to prevent mosquito breeding.

Civil Surgeon Dr Sally Jaitley urged residents to maintain cleanliness and prevent water accumulation in containers, coolers, flower pots and other household items.

District Epidemiologist Dr Gurpreet Kaur said the prevailing weather conditions were favourable for dengue larvae breeding. She advised residents to prevent water stagnation and urged those experiencing high fever and body aches to get tested for dengue.

Advertisement

She said 69 dengue cases had been reported in Patiala district so far this season.

The Health Department has planned anti-dengue activities in 18,235 houses this week. Teams have surveyed 12,854 houses and detected larvae at 9,289 locations. The larvae were destroyed, and residents were educated about preventive measures.

The department is also seeking cooperation from social workers, village health committees and the Rural Development and Panchayats Department to strengthen the campaign.