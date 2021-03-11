Dengue spreads tentacles in Patiala district, 6 more taken ill

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 10

With six fresh cases, dengue has started spreading its tentacles in the district.

Health officials said rain pattern over the past few days led to the growth of the disease at a faster pace. The decline in the temperature owing to the rain made the environment conducive for breeding of mosquito larvae.

Of the six fresh cases, three were reported from Nabha town, two from Patiala city and one from the Kauli block, informed health officials.

With the fresh cases, the district dengue count has increased to 16 during the current season. The Health Department warned that dengue cases might rise in the coming days since larvae had already been detected in large numbers during the Dry Day Friday campaign.

District Epidemiologist Sumeet Singh said the situation, as of now, was under control, but could go out of hand if the cases continue to rise in the coming days.

Health experts said rural areas were also reporting dengue cases in large numbers, which was unusual.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Health Department has already identified high-risk areas and directed various stakeholders to ramp up anti-dengue measures to curb the spread of the disease.