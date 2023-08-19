Dengue stings 13 more in district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, August 18

The district today reported 13 new cases of dengue, raising the total count to 124 this season.

Health officials said the number of cases reported this year was way more than what was reported during the same period last year.

“The total number of cases this year has reached 124. By this date last year, 18 cases had been reported from the entire district. Dengue has started spreading in the district early this year due to incessant rains and flooding, resulting in stagnation of water,” said health officials, adding that the dengue season started nearly a month early in comparison to previous years.

As of now, Mathura Colony of Patiala city, Patran town and Jogewal village of Shutrana have emerged as hotspot areas of the vector-borne disease.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Balbir Singh participated in a drive aimed at creating awareness about dengue larvae and mosquitoes, which is conducted every Friday. Joining the drive at Hira Bagh Colony, the minister said the drive required public participation.

He said, “People should drain out stagnant water at their houses, establishments and colonies to prevent germination of dengue mosquitoes. The water collected in refrigerator trays, in discarded utensils and other items could lead to breeding of Aedes aegypti, the mosquito that caused dengue. The virus can also lead to death in some cases.”

In the past four years, the highest number of cases of dengue was reported in 2022. The district had seen as many as 1,039 infections in 2022, 1,013 in 2021, 307 in 2020 and 216 in 2019.

