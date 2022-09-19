Dengue stings 15 more in Patiala, case count 57

Patiala, September 18
With 15 fresh cases surfacing this week, deadly dengue continues to spread its tentacles in the district. The count of cases has risen to 57 this season.
Among the 57 cases, rural areas have reported 21, while 36 were reported from urban areas.
According to the Health Department, a majority of the urban cases were reported from Patiala city. Twenty-six of the 37 urban cases were reported from the city.
However, the department claimed that the situation was under control.
Civil Surgeon Raju Dhir said the department was sharing information about the areas from where dengue cases were being reported with the Municipal Corporation to ensure fogging exercise was conducted there.
He added that health teams had been continuously going door to door to check and destroy breeding of dengue larvae.
“Apart from fogging and destroying dengue larvae, we have been creating awareness among residents for community participation in the fight against dengue.”
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Queen Elizabeth's funeral today, top world leaders to attend
Britain and the world prepare to say last farewell to Queen ...
Targeting PFI terror camps, NIA raids 40 sites in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh
Four detained for questioning I Incriminating material and c...
Was Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann deplaned at Frankfurt airport in 'inebriated' condition? AAP trashes claims
The state government officials have been claiming that the C...
NIA books Assam man for Al-Qaida links
Charged with offences of radicalising youth and conspiring t...
'Leaked' video clips rock Chandigarh University; girl hosteller, two men held
CM Mann orders probe I NCW takes note, writes to DGP