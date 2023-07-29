Dengue stings 7 more in district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, July 28

The district registered seven cases of dengue in a week, raising the total number of cases to 14.

Health officials said in comparison to previous days, they had identified and destroyed more dengue larvae during a drive today, which suggested there could be an increase in infections in the coming days.

Health officials, led by Civil Surgeon Raminder Kaur, today held a rally to educate people regarding dengue and got water accumulated at various places drained out.

The civil surgeon said the district reported a total of 14 cases of dengue, of which seven were active. Among these, six are from urban areas and one from a village.

District epidemiologist Sumeet Singh said health teams surveyed 33,404 households today and found dengue larvae at 614 places. The larvae were destroyed later.

Officials said the dengue larvae were being detected at more places these days. “This denotes stagnation of rainwater, which is leading to breeding of mosquitoes causing dengue fever. The dengue cases could increase further if people did not make sure there was no stagnant water in and around their houses,” they added.

#dengue