Dengue surge: New hotspots identified in Patiala district

Tribune News Service

Patiala, November 22

As many as 31 fresh dengue cases were reported from Patiala today, taking the tally to 842.

Of the fresh cases, 25 were reported from the urban belt and six from the rural belt.

Meanwhile, the Health Department identified some new dengue hotspots in the district. These are Partap Nagar, Bahadurgarh town and few villages on the Bhadson-Malerkotla road.

Dr Sumeet Singh, District Epidemiologist, said, “Vacant plots in these areas have turned into breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Measures are being taken to stave off the spread in these areas. We will soon be able to contain the spread.”