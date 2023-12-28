Dense fog cripples normal life in Patiala district

Patiala, December 27
Over six persons lost their lives and eight were injured in the past fortnight following thick fog in Patiala and outskirts with the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a red alert for the state.
As per IMD officials, the state will witness very dense fog in the next 24 hours. The extreme weather will continue in the entire week.
Fog has reduced visibility at several places in the morning and very dense fog, both morning and late evening was reported from Patiala.
Meanwhile, the district administration has advised people to avoid travelling in thick fog.
According to the State Disaster Management Authority, dense fog is likely to occur in the next 24 hours. “Follow safety guidelines while driving avoid speeding and overtaking, use indicator while driving, maintain distance between vehicles and avoid changing lane,” the advisory read.
