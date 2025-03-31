Dental camp organised at Nabha jail

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 30

As part of the World Oral Health Day celebrations, a dental check-up camp was organised in the New District Jail, Nabha, during which more than 1,000 inmates were examined.

Principal of Government Dental College Dr Jagvinder Singh Maan also provided a mobile dental van for the inmates.

Government Medical Officers (Dental) Dr Aarti, Dr Savita Garg, Dr Major Yogesh and Dr Japneet Kaur conducted the camp. They spent over five hours at the jail.

“The whole idea behind such an exercise was to promote oral and dental hygiene among jailed inmates so that they do not face issues related to their teeth and gums,” said Government Medical Offcier Dr Aarti.