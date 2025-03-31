DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Patiala / Dental camp organised at Nabha jail

Dental camp organised at Nabha jail

Tribune News Service Patiala, March 30 As part of the World Oral Health Day celebrations, a dental check-up camp was organised in the New District Jail, Nabha, during which more than 1,000 inmates were examined. Principal of Government Dental College...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 07:13 AM Mar 31, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo
Advertisement

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 30

As part of the World Oral Health Day celebrations, a dental check-up camp was organised in the New District Jail, Nabha, during which more than 1,000 inmates were examined.

Advertisement

Principal of Government Dental College Dr Jagvinder Singh Maan also provided a mobile dental van for the inmates.

Government Medical Officers (Dental) Dr Aarti, Dr Savita Garg, Dr Major Yogesh and Dr Japneet Kaur conducted the camp. They spent over five hours at the jail.

Advertisement

“The whole idea behind such an exercise was to promote oral and dental hygiene among jailed inmates so that they do not face issues related to their teeth and gums,” said Government Medical Offcier Dr Aarti.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper