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Home / Patiala / Dera Sacha Sauda devotees donate 269 units of blood in Patiala

Dera Sacha Sauda devotees donate 269 units of blood in Patiala

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Tribune News Service
Patiala, Updated At : 06:43 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Dera Sacha Sauda devotees today organised a blood donation camp for thalassaemia patients at the Human Welfare Centre Shah Satnam Ji Noorani Dham, Patiala. A total of 269 units of blood were collected by a team from Government Rajindra Hospital Blood Bank.

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Great enthusiasm was seen among the dera devotees, who stood in lines to get their registration done for donating blood.

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Thalassaemia Children Welfare Association president Vijay Pahwa said earlier there had to worry about collecting blood for children suffering from thalassaemia, but with the intervention of Dera Sacha Sauda this worry has ended because the devotees are donating blood for them.

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He said last month 304 units of blood were donated by the dera followers at a camp followed by 28 units at the Rajindra Hospital emergency.

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