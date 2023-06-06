Des Raj Bangar takes charge in PSPCL

Patiala, June 5
Des Raj Bangar joined as Chief Engineer of distribution (South zone) of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited here on Monday.
Bangar, who had joined the PSPCL (erstwhile PSEB) as an assistant engineer in 1992, said his priority would be to provide uninterrupted power supply to consumers and resolve their grievances.
