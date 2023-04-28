‘Despite conducive factors, no ornamental fish breeder in Punjab’

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 27

Despite a conducive environment available for breeding, good returns and subsidy offered by the state government through the Central Government, not even a single business in Punjab is involved in breeding of ornamental fishes.

Dr Onkar Singh Brraich, assistant professor at the Department of Zoology and Environmental Sciences, said, "The business of breeding ornamental fishes is a potential source of income generation for farmers and housewives at low investment, but there is not even a single breeder from the state registered with the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA)."

Brraich said there are 212 MPEDA authorised breeding units in India. Of these, 126 are based in Kerala, 44 in Tamil Nadu, 11 in Madhya Pradesh, 10 in Himachal Pradesh, eight in West Bengal, seven in Maharashtra, four in Rajasthan and two in Karnataka. "But not a single breeding unit has been established in Punjab," he said.

He added, "There are 26 MPEDA registered exporters in India. These exporters are from Kolkata, Chennai, Mumbai and Kochi. But not even a single exporter has been reported from Punjab."

Navpreet Kaur, assistant professor at DAV University, Jalandhar, said, "As per published research papers, India's position is very low in global ornamental fish trade. India's global share during 1991-2009 varied from 0.12-1.16 per cent. It gained the highest market share of 1.16% in 2007 (US$ 1.06 million)."