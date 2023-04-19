Despite mishaps, autos ferry schoolchildren with impunity in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, April 18

The district administration has failed to deter illegal ferrying of schoolchildren on three-wheelers. This is despite the fact that a child died while another suffered a severe hip injury while they were commuting to their schools via auto-rickshaws in the first week of April.

Violation continues The violation of the Safe School Vahan Scheme clearly shows action by authorities against such illegal three-wheelers used to transport schoolchildren continued only for a few days. A city resident

Residents said despite the accidents, the district administration had failed to look into the issue of illegal ferrying of schoolchildren on auto-rickshaws. “Most of the autos in the city are outdated. The drivers do not have licenses or the pollution certificates to run the auto-rickshaws on the roads. But these vehicles are still being used to ferry school children, that too in numbers,” a resident said.

“The violation of the Safe School Vahan Scheme shows that action against such illegal three-wheelers used by schoolchildren for transportation continued only for a few days,” another resident said.

Many parents said they were unable to send their children by school buses due to financial issues.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sakshi Sawhney said, “This requires behavioural change. We have been discouraging parents from sending their children through three-wheelers. We have also been impounding autos and issuing challans to the drivers.” She said many parents were unable to pay for their children’s commute through school bus and so they had to turn to autos.

Report not submitted yet

The DC had earlier ordered a probe into the matter involving the death of a Class VI student, Daksh Sharma, while commuting to school via a three-wheeler.

The team of officials constituted to probe the road accident is being headed by the Sub-Divisional Magistrate while the other members include the regional transport officer, SP (Headquarters), district child protection officer (DCPO) and district education officer (DEO). The report was supposed to be submitted in five days, but the DC said, “The report has not reached me yet.”

She added that the child’s parents had also sought action against the auto driver as it was found that the child was also run over by the auto after falling from it.