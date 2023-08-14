Development works at village inaugurated

Fatehgarh Sahib, August 13
During an event, MLA Lakhbir Singh Rai today inaugurated various development works at Chano village.
The MLA said the Punjab Government was committed to the development of villages and towns. Grants were being released for these works. The development projects were carried out as per the requirement and demand of the residents, not as per the wishes of political leaders.
The chairman of the local Gurdwara Management Committee, Gurmel Singh, said a new community centre had been built in his village. Besides, sheds had been constructed for general and SC cremation grounds. He said garbage management had been streamlined and sewers laid in the area.
