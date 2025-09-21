Development works worth Rs 40 cr underway in Patiala: MLA

Development works at an estimated cost of Rs 40 crore have been started in the city.

Giving details during a press conference today, MLA Ajitpal Singh Kohli said the works included road repair, laying of new pipelines and other improvements to basic infrastructure. The MLA said the projects would be completed within three months.

Kohli said out of the planned 300 km of pipelines, over 250 km had already been laid, and the remaining would be laid in the coming weeks.