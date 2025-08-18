The Ministry of Home Affairs has announced President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service to be awarded to Hargobinder Singh Dhaliwal, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Andaman and Nicobar Islands, on the occasion of India’s 79th Independence Day.

He belongs to Patiala and is an alumnus of Punjab Public School, Nabha, and Panjab University, Chandigarh. He has completed his degrees of MBA and LLB before joining IPS.

A 1997-batch IPS officer of the AGMUT cadre, Dhaliwal has earned a reputation for his sharp investigative skills and leadership in high-profile criminal cases. His most notable contribution in recent years was his pivotal role in the investigation of the Sidhu Moosewala murder case, which drew national and international attention.

As the head of the Delhi Police Special Cell at the time, Dhaliwal led the operation that resulted in the arrest of three key shooters involved in Moosewala’s killing. His team apprehended Priyavrat Fauji, Ankit Sersa and Kashish, and coordinated with other agencies to track down Deepak Mundi, who was later arrested near the Nepal border.

Dhaliwal’s leadership was also instrumental in cracking several other major cases, including the murders of journalist Soumya Vishwanathan, IT executive Jigisha Ghosh, and international kabaddi player Sandeep Nangal Ambian.

He also played a key role in leading teams which solved the Delhi serial blast case, leading to the arrest of three members of Indian Mujahideen. He also led teams which arrested the shooters involved in Vicky Middukhera case and one of the main Rocket firers on PP ATS HQ.

He led a Special Cell in India’s first case of arrest of a desperate fugitive, Deepak Boxer from Mexico, along with FBI. He headed teams leading to multiple transnational operations along with CBI Interpol and FBI, which led to arrest of White Collar criminals in New York, Toronto and Delhi.

He also managed the communal situation in the aftermath of the Batla House encounter by being personally present on the ground amid hostile crowds, which helped prevent any untoward incidents.