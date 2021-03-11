Diarrhoea outbreak: Five water samples fail test in Patiala

Tribune News Service

Patiala, May 9

Water samples collected from Deendayal Colony in the city—where diarrhoea outbreak was reported last week — have failed the potability test. All the five water samples, which were collected by health officials from diarrhoea affected colony, had bacterial contamination.

The lab reports suggested that the drinking water of the affected area was not fit for human consumption. The health officials claimed that they had been providing alternative water supply through water tanks in the affected area.

They said the alternative water supply to the affected area would continue until the leakages and cleaning of the pipes were completed by the department concerned of the Improvement Trust.

Around nine cases and one suspected death owing to the diarrhoea was reported from the Deendayal Colony last week.

Dr Divjot Singh, District Epidemiologist, said that lab reports had suggested that there was a mixing of sewage and drinking water because water samples had bacterial contamination. He said there was a constant monitoring in the affected area by the health officials

It has been learnt there are chances of sewage-mixed drinking water reportedly due to illegal water connections and unhygienic conditions in the area.

Patiala Deputy Commissioner Sakshi Sawhney after the outbreak had said that issue of illegal water connections would be addressed soon.

Meanwhile, Inderpal Singh, SDO, Improvement Trust, said they did not find any leakage in the supply line.