DIG Randhawa reviews jail functioning in Patiala circle

Newly appointed DIG, Patiala Range, Suba Singh Randhawa visited Central Jail Patiala and reviewed the functioning of jails under the Patiala Range.

During his visit, Randhawa chaired a meeting with the Superintendents of all jails under the Patiala Range and held detailed discussions on various aspects of jail administration, security and day-to-day functioning.

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The DIG called upon jail officers to discharge their responsibilities with dedication and ensure that all possible measures are taken to further strengthen the overall functioning of the jails. He emphasised the need to maintain a disciplined, secure and positive environment for both inmates and staff.

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Randhawa particularly stressed the importance of skill development and constructive engagement of inmates. He said efforts should be made to provide prisoners with opportunities to learn useful skills and prepare themselves for a productive and responsible life after their release.

He also underscored the importance of the welfare and well-being of jail staff and inmates, directing officers to ensure the effective implementation of welfare and rehabilitation-oriented initiatives.

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The DIG encouraged the officers to identify areas requiring further improvement in the day-to-day functioning of the jails and directed them to remain responsive to operational challenges.

Randhawa also interacted with jail officials and sought feedback on operational requirements and difficulties being faced at the ground level. He assured them that all necessary efforts would be made to further strengthen jail administration, security and welfare measures across the Patiala Range.