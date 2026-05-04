icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Patiala / Digital push needed to preserve Punjabi folklore: Dr Jagdeep Singh

Digital push needed to preserve Punjabi folklore: Dr Jagdeep Singh

Was addressing valedictory session of the three-day 11th World Punjabi Literature Conference held at Punjabi University on Sunday

article_Author
Kulwinder Sandhu
Patiala, Updated At : 09:22 PM May 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjabi University in Patiala.
Advertisement

Stressing upon the need to connect traditions with technology, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr Jagdeep Singh said modern digital tools must be used to bring Punjabi folklore closer to the younger generation.

Advertisement

He was addressing valedictory session of the three-day 11th World Punjabi Literature Conference held at Punjabi University on Sunday.

Advertisement

The conference, organised by the Department of Punjabi Literary Studies, was held on the theme “Punjabi Folklore: Achievements and prospects”.

Advertisement

Describing folklore as a living cultural reality rather than a static past, the VC said new research must focus on unexplored aspects of the subject in view of changing social concerns. He added that such academic platforms help promote Punjabi language and bring scholars from across the world together.

In his address, Dr Rajinderpal Singh Brar highlighted the changing dimensions of folklore and termed it a dynamic phenomenon shaped by history and modes of transmission.

Advertisement

The guest of honour Dr Surjit Singh Bhatti said folklore reflects the identity of a nation and called for its scientific preservation and analysis.

Dr Mohan Singh Tyagi and Dr Parmeet Kaur said the conference witnessed multiple technical sessions where scholars presented papers on various aspects of Punjabi folklore. A cultural evening showcasing folk traditions was also organised at the venue.

A panel discussion chaired by noted folklorist Dr Bhupinder Singh Khaira deliberated on the past, present and future of the folklore. He observed that folklore continues to evolve and must adapt to the challenges posed by globalisation and the digital age.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts