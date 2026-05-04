Digital push needed to preserve Punjabi folklore: Dr Jagdeep Singh

Stressing upon the need to connect traditions with technology, Punjabi University Vice-Chancellor (VC) Dr Jagdeep Singh said modern digital tools must be used to bring Punjabi folklore closer to the younger generation.

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He was addressing valedictory session of the three-day 11th World Punjabi Literature Conference held at Punjabi University on Sunday.

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The conference, organised by the Department of Punjabi Literary Studies, was held on the theme “Punjabi Folklore: Achievements and prospects”.

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Describing folklore as a living cultural reality rather than a static past, the VC said new research must focus on unexplored aspects of the subject in view of changing social concerns. He added that such academic platforms help promote Punjabi language and bring scholars from across the world together.

In his address, Dr Rajinderpal Singh Brar highlighted the changing dimensions of folklore and termed it a dynamic phenomenon shaped by history and modes of transmission.

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The guest of honour Dr Surjit Singh Bhatti said folklore reflects the identity of a nation and called for its scientific preservation and analysis.

Dr Mohan Singh Tyagi and Dr Parmeet Kaur said the conference witnessed multiple technical sessions where scholars presented papers on various aspects of Punjabi folklore. A cultural evening showcasing folk traditions was also organised at the venue.

A panel discussion chaired by noted folklorist Dr Bhupinder Singh Khaira deliberated on the past, present and future of the folklore. He observed that folklore continues to evolve and must adapt to the challenges posed by globalisation and the digital age.