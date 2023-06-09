‘Disgruntled’ leaders to skip rally to mark BJP’s 9 years at Centre

Tribune News Service

Ravneet Singh

Patiala, June 8

A number of disgruntled Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, who had objected to allocation of key party posts in January this year, have yet again decided not to participate in a rally to be held on Friday in view of party’s completion of nine years of power at the Centre.

Apparently, the rift in the party’s local leadership continues even after six months of allocation of posts.

Many old leaders of the BJP have shaken hands with the new district leadership. The BJP will hold a rally in Patiala on Friday. The party is organising such rallies across the country.

In a statement, Jai Inder Kaur, state vice president, Punjab BJP, and daughter of former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh said, “As part of the celebrations of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s nine years in power at the Centre, the Punjab BJP will hold a public rally at Anaj Mandi on the Sirhind road. It will be addressed by Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other senior leaders of the Punjab cadre.”

She along with district president KK Malhotra and leaders Harmesh Goyal, Surjit Singh Garhi, KK Sharma, former Mayor Sanjeev Sharma Bittu, Vijay Kumar Kuka, Anil Mangala, Atul Joshi and others took stock of the preparations for the rally at Anaj Mandi today.

Responding question regarding organisation of the rally, party leader Varun Jindal said he would not participate in the event. He was one among those who had objected to allocation of key district-level party posts in January.

Jagdish Rai Chaudhary, former city Mayor and senior Deputy Mayor said, he would not participate in the rally. He said, “They have handed over the party to those at the palace. We can’t work with them. We are with the BJP and will only work for the party.”

Already, Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s January 29 rally for preparations of the 2024 General Elections was postponed a few days after the rift had surfaced.

Some other long-time local BJP leaders, who have accepted the new leadership, said the preparations for the June 9 event were in full swing.

Anil Bajaj, former BJP district president and former senior Deputy Mayor said, “We should not object to those, who were earlier in the opposition, but are now in part of the BJP. Our numbers have only increased.”

SK Dev, former BJP district president said, “It is the party’s programme. We will definitely participate in it.” Harinder Kohli, former and two time BJP district president, and former state executive member, said he would participate in the rally. He said, “We will see if the party honours our contribution. We will continue to attend rallies.”