Dispute over Rs 3,500 power bill led to Navjot’s murder: Police

Tribune News Service

Patiala, March 1

The police today said Punjabi University student Navjot Singh (20) was killed after he was stabbed on the campus on Monday over a dispute of Rs 3,500 power bill. The police have nabbed four suspects in the case and recovered the sharp weapon used in the crime.

Three of the suspects identified as Sanjot Singh of Ferozepur, Harvinder Singh of Faridkot and Mohit Kamboj of Fazilka, are second and third year students at the University College of Engineering. The fourth suspect, Mandeep Singh, a resident of Theri village, is an outsider.

Police officials said Kamboj, along with three others, lived in a rented accommodation near the university. Navjot visited them at times. The youths had a fight over payment of electricity bill of Rs 3,500, which escalated to the stabbing.

While addressing a press conference, Patiala SSP Varun Sharma said the suspects were students of the university and used to live together in a rented accommodation. They had gotten into an altercation with the deceased over the payment of power bill. “The suspects got into a confrontation over payment of electricity bill of the house with Navjot and Gurvinder on Sunday. But none of them informed the police about the matter. The next day, Mohit, along with his associates, attacked Navjot with a sharp weapon,” he said.

DSP JS Tiwana said the four boys used to divide the house’s expenditure and sought equal contribution (Rs 700) from Navjot, who visited them often. A confrontation among the boys escalated into the stabbing incident.

A case has been registered against the suspects under Sections 302 (murder), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation) and various other sections of the IPC.

Sukhjinder Singh, a senior advocate in Patiala, said, “If convicted under the charges, the youths could be sentenced to life imprisonment.