Dist BJP Kisan Morcha appoints office-bearers

Our Correspondent

Fatehgarh Sahib, June 11

A meeting of the Kisan Morcha, BJP, was held at Jakhwali village that was presided over by Ajaib Singh Jakhwali, district president of the morcha.

The district president appointed new office-bearers of the district unit. Sukhedav Singh, Ajaib Singh Sirhind, Gurdayal Singh, Gyan Singh and Baljit Singh were appointed district vice-presidents; Narendra Singh and Gurdev Singh general secretaries; and Gurwinder Sohi, Ravinder Singh, Baljinder Singh and Amandeep Singh secretaries. Mohan Lal was given the responsibility of treasurer.

Apart from them, block-level officials were announced.

Addressing the meeting, district BJP president Didar Singh Bhatti said by increasing the support price of paddy by Rs143 per quintal, the Centre had shown its commitment to farmers’ welfare. Other wings were being formed in the district to further strengthen the party.

Newly appointed office-bearers were felicitated.

Former minister Harbans Lal, industrialist Surjit Singh Sahi, Kuldeep Singh Sahota, Dr Deepak Jyoti, Kuldeep Singh, Labh Singh, Kulwinder Kaur, Talwinder Singh, Harmeet Singh, Narendra Singh were among prominent persons present on this occasion.