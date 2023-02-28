Dist saw 13K dog bite cases last yr

Tribune News Service

Patiala, February 27

Over a year after the Municipal Corporation’s dog sterilisation programme came to an end in January 2022, the district saw as many as 13,023 cases of dog bite last year. An average of 1,085 dog bite cases were reported every month.

As many as 910 cases in January, 1,044 in February, 1,288 in March, 1,169 in April, 1,289 in May, 1,220 in June, 1,195 in July, 925 in August, 1,049 in September, 719 in October, 1,005 in November and 1,210 in December were reported in the district in 2022.

A resident said, “Rising number of dog bite cases in the district has created a fear among the people. Every now and then, dog bite cases are reported from across the city. The cases have increased as the number of dogs has risen due to a lack of sterilisation programme.

A doctor said, “The main reason behind the high number of cases of dog bite is because of the increasing number of dogs and lack of sterilisation in the city. The corporation has not been able to carry out the programme for a long time now.”

A medical officer at the Tripuri Community Health Centre said, “We get about five to seven dog bite cases every day. At times, people who get treated for it return to the centres for the same after they are bitten again.”

An official at the Municipal Corporation said, “The previous project of sterilisation had lapsed last year. We had floated a tender for the purpose, but it is yet to be allocated. A team from the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) had paid a visit to the city and checked the availability of infrastructure and facilities available for the programme in the city. Report from the AWBI is pending.”

Corporation Joint Commissioner Naman Markan said he would look into the matter on Tuesday.

Health officials said vaccines for dog bites are available at Government Rajindra Hospital, Mata Kaushalya Hospital and all Community Health Centres in the district.