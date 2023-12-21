District admn imposes Section 144 for Jor Mela

Fatehgarh Sahib, December 20
Section 144 has been imposed in the district to ensure the sanctity of the forthcoming Shaheedi Jor Mela from December 25 to 28. The District Magistrate has imposed a ban on circuses, swings and dances during the Shaheedi Sabha. The sale of eggs, meat and fish, cigarettes and liquor has been banned within a 3 km radius of Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib.
Setting up of shops and stalls on both sides of the road from Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib to Gurdwara Jyoti Sarup has been banned. Using drone-cameras and carrying firearms and sharp weapons has also been banned by the administration. These orders will remain in force until January 31, 2024.
The Shaheedi Jor Mela is held every year to commemorate the martyrdom of Baba Zorawar Singh, Baba Fateh Singh, and the younger Sahibjadas of Guru Gobind Singh, who were bricked alive. Every year, over 20 lakh pilgrims from across the world come to pay obeisance at the Gurdwara Fatehgarh Sahib.
