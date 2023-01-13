District and Sessions Judge interacts with inmates at Nabha district jail

Patiala, January 12
District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairman, District Legal Services Authority, Tarsem Mangla conducted a special inspection of the New District Jail at Nabha. He met jail inmates, listened to their grievances and directed jail superintendent Ramandeep Singh Bhangu and other staff to ensure timely redressal of their problems. He also instructed them to pay special attention to health and medical facilities being provided to inmates.
Tarsem Mangla said the jail authorities should provide proper medical facilities to inmates and ensure that the kitchen and meals of inmates were checked for quality. He said regular inspection of jails were being conducted so that inmates could be made aware about their rights and provided free legal aid.
Sushma Devi, Secretary, District Legal Services Authority, Patiala, also held a legal awareness programme for jail inmates and apprised them about their rights.
